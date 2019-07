5 not-so-secret secrets of living in Clear Lake

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Pooja Lodhia and HTX+ pays Armand Bayou a visit | It's the largest urban wilderness preserve in the U.S.

If you live around the Clear Lake area, you know there are some great reasons to call it home.If you want to hike, bike or just take a look around and enjoy nature, you're covered. You can go for miles and feel like you're in a private corner of wilderness. Check out thefor interconnected parks where you can spot a variety of wildlife, or take in a family picnic or fishing at Pine Gully Park. Along Red Bluff Road, get away in the woods on theThe best way to see Clear Lake may be on the water. No boat? No problem! Kayaks and stand up paddleboards are available to rent from long-time Clear Lake fixture. There are group rental options and guided tours available for all types of outings. Feeling like combining fitness with fun? Try a stand up paddleboard yoga class for a uniquely peaceful experience.All summer long, sailboat captains come out for friendly competition during the. You can watch the action for free from Villa Capri, and hear real-time updates explaining the action. If you want a sailboat ride (and are willing to work), just come out a little early (between 5:30 and about 6:10 p.m), and hoist the bright pink crew flag at the end of the dock.At 59 acres, Clear Lake Park is popular with families and boaters, with a boat launch and fishing pier, as well as pavilions and playgrounds.features ball fields, a dog park and water attractions. Don't miss the picturesque gazebo tucked away in the garden area.Sometimes an adult beverage is just the right way to end a day.tucked away in Webster is best found by those who already know where it is. But if you're not sailing the waters as a pirate, find the kid and dog-friendly tasting room at 105A Magellan Circle. Try the unusual combinations of craft beer for combos like PB&J, Nutter Butter and Strawberry Cheesecake.