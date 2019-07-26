5 not-so-secret secrets of living in Clear Lake

Miles of incredible trails
If you want to hike, bike or just take a look around and enjoy nature, you're covered. You can go for miles and feel like you're in a private corner of wilderness. Check out the Seabrook Hike and Bike Trail System for interconnected parks where you can spot a variety of wildlife, or take in a family picnic or fishing at Pine Gully Park. Along Red Bluff Road, get away in the woods on the Armand Bayou Hike and Bike Trails.
Fun on the water
The best way to see Clear Lake may be on the water. No boat? No problem! Kayaks and stand up paddleboards are available to rent from long-time Clear Lake fixture Pinky's Kayaks. There are group rental options and guided tours available for all types of outings. Feeling like combining fitness with fun? Try a stand up paddleboard yoga class for a uniquely peaceful experience.
Wednesday night sailboat races
All summer long, sailboat captains come out for friendly competition during the Wednesday night races. You can watch the action for free from Villa Capri, and hear real-time updates explaining the action. If you want a sailboat ride (and are willing to work), just come out a little early (between 5:30 and about 6:10 p.m), and hoist the bright pink crew flag at the end of the dock.
Unique parks
At 59 acres, Clear Lake Park is popular with families and boaters, with a boat launch and fishing pier, as well as pavilions and playgrounds. Bay Area Park features ball fields, a dog park and water attractions. Don't miss the picturesque gazebo tucked away in the garden area.
Local brewery with some sweet ideas
Sometimes an adult beverage is just the right way to end a day. Saloon Door Brewing tucked away in Webster is best found by those who already know where it is. But if you're not sailing the waters as a pirate, find the kid and dog-friendly tasting room at 105A Magellan Circle. Try the unusual combinations of craft beer for combos like PB&J, Nutter Butter and Strawberry Cheesecake.
