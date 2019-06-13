4 things to do in Galveston for under $15

The Galveston Children's Museum is just $7 for kids ages two to 10. Harbor Tours at Pier 21 offers three different excursions allowing guests to learn about the port and see a dolphin or two. Adult tickets are just $10 bucks and kid tickets range from $5 to $8. The Galveston Railroad Museum offer tickets for just $10 for adults and $5 for children ages four to 12. On Saturdays, you can take a ride on the Harbor Side Express. It's a 15 minute train ride for just $5. The Bryan Museum offers amazing collections of the Southwestern United States art and historic artifacts. Tickets for adults are $14 and kids ages six to 12 get in for just $4.



GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thinking about a trip down to Galveston this summer? You don't have to break the bank to have fun!Here are four things you can do in Galveston for under $15:Want some more fun things to do across the island? Check these out!