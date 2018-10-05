FREE STUFF

3 festivals happening in Houston for free this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's all the free stuff and more you can do this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, October 5

Houston Greek Festival
1500 McKinney
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Youth Performance Poetry Sessions
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wine Down
Midtown Park
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Saturday, October 6

5th Ward Fall Festival
3215 Lyons Ave
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Moon Garden
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday, October 7

Michelada Festival
2311 Runnels St.
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sundays at the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Jersey Village Farmers Market
16327 Lakeview Dr.
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfree stufffreebie friday
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREE STUFF
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Rockets fans to get Harden MVP bobblehead on opening night
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
More free stuff
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Learn about your legal rights for free at UH this Saturday
Buried deep under MD Anderson is a decades old secret
3 community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend
Pearland is 3rd fastest growing city in the US: Survey
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man charged in death of Rice football star Blain Padgett
Aunt shot niece while teaching her to use gun, police say
ALDS Preview: 'Stros ready for Indians in quest to repeat
Tropical Storm Michael could form in Gulf next week
Michael Strahan comes through for Katy boy teased over suits
Woman helpless inside burning car gets miracle rescue
Dayton head coach instills more than football in players
Some Astros fans superstitious about what to wear in playoffs
Show More
Laser light artists set iconic 'We Love Houston' sign aglow
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Marijuana negatively impacts brains of teen smokers: Study
Feeling like summer, rain chance rising this weekend
Is the key to weight loss in a can of beans?
More News