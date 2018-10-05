3 festivals happening in Houston for free this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, October 5
Houston Greek Festival
1500 McKinney
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Youth Performance Poetry Sessions
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Wine Down
Midtown Park
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free Boot Camp
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Saturday, October 6
5th Ward Fall Festival
3215 Lyons Ave
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Moon Garden
Discovery Green
6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Sunday, October 7
Michelada Festival
2311 Runnels St.
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sundays at the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Jersey Village Farmers Market
16327 Lakeview Dr.
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.