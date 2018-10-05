3 festivals happening in Houston for free this weekend

Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!1500 McKinney5 p.m. - 10 p.m.Discovery Green6 p.m. - 8 p.m.Midtown Park6 p.m. - 9 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9 a.m. - 10 a.m.3215 Lyons Ave12 p.m. - 6 p.m.Discovery Green6 p.m. - 12 a.m.2311 Runnels St.12 p.m. - 8 p.m.Discovery Green2 p.m. - 5 p.m.16327 Lakeview Dr.12 p.m. - 3 p.m.