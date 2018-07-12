COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 community events in Houston, for $20 or less

EMBED </>More Videos

3 local events that won't break your bank (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this weekend -- without breaking the bank? Here are three enticing community events charging less than $20 a pop to get into the door.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market at the Houston Graffiti Building





South Houston's monthly Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is popping up for a special mid-month edition this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will display and sell cultural and vintage wares as an array of artists -- including MCs, DJs, breakdancers and graffiti artists -- showcase their talents.

When: Saturday, July 14, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Houston Graffiti Building, 2011 Leeland St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

H-Town On Tap Beer Festival





Head over to Water Works Park this Saturday evening for the H-Town On Tap beer festival. The event will feature the creations of more than 100 local and national brewers -- including a few rare finds. Guests will also enjoy a selection of food trucks, live music and interactive activities.

When: Saturday, July 14, 4-10 p.m.
Where: Water Works Park, 105 Sabine St.
Admission: $5-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bastille Day at Houston Polo Club





French nationals and Francophiles alike are invited to the Houston Polo Club for a Bastille Day dance party. The polo club will provide French and American bites for purchase -- including sweet and savory crepes, sliders, salads and ice cream -- as well as live music, and guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine.

When: Saturday, July 14, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Houston Polo Club, 8552 Memorial Drive
Admission: $15-$20 general admission; free for children

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineHouston
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News