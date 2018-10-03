3 community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Houston Women: Agitating, Educating, Advocating

Women's Conference 2018

Buy Black Marketplace

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a conference on the roles of women in Houston to a marketplace that features black entrepreneurs, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.---This one-day presentation of panels and roundtable discussions features experts on the history of Houston's women. Conference attendees can engage the panelists in direct dialogue as they discuss how women can continue to lead the city into the future in the realms of art, education, politics, business and law. Lunch is included with your ticket.There will be a pop-up museum as well that's open and free to the public.Saturday, October 6, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 S. Main St.$65 (general admission); $20 (teacher admission). More options are available.This annual event will cover a range of topics focused on women and their families. The theme for this year's conference is "Inspire."The keynote speaker is Ieasha Prime, the founder of the DC Muslim Women's Conference. Other speakers include Lobna Mulla, Dr. Ketam Hamdan, Dr. Shama Rasheed and others.Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor, 11730 Katy Freeway.$25Whether you're a black business owner or just someone seeking to shop and support local black entrepreneurs, this marketplace is for you.There will be a wide range of vendors under one roof, offering products like handmade natural soaps, perfumes and oils, memorabilia, books, custom jewelry, local music, food vendors and more.Saturday, Oct. 6, noon-6 p.m.Shrine Cultural & Event Center, 5309 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.Free (general admission); $20 (outside vending with own table); $35 (vending one day merchandise/service). More ticket options available.