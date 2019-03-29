3 community and culture events to check out in Houston this weekend

From a summit for young Latin Americans to a networking event for African-American males, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Spring 2019 LatinX Leadership Summit
This networking event aims to give Latin American high school students motivation and optimism by hearing from Latin professionals in the community.
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: YES Prep Gulfton, 6565 De Moss Drive.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black Male Summit
This event is for black males. Black professionals will speak to the younger generation and the aim of the event is to gain a sense of empowerment through conversation, networking and workshops.
When: Saturday, March 30, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Shrine of The Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center, 5309 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
HMAAC Presents - The Great Debate : Prairie View -VS- Texas Southern
Two top universities will go head-to-head in a battle of conversation. The topic? Whether or not African-American women are the future of progress. Stop by Houston Museum of African American Culture on Saturday afternoon to hear the debate.
When: Saturday, March 30, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Houston Museum-African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.