3 community and culture events to check out in Houston this weekend

Spring 2019 LatinX Leadership Summit

Black Male Summit

HMAAC Presents - The Great Debate : Prairie View -VS- Texas Southern

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a summit for young Latin Americans to a networking event for African-American males, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.---This networking event aims to give Latin American high school students motivation and optimism by hearing from Latin professionals in the community.Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.YES Prep Gulfton, 6565 De Moss Drive.FreeThis event is for black males. Black professionals will speak to the younger generation and the aim of the event is to gain a sense of empowerment through conversation, networking and workshops.Saturday, March 30, noon-4 p.m.Shrine of The Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center, 5309 Martin Luther King Blvd.FreeTwo top universities will go head-to-head in a battle of conversation. The topic? Whether or not African-American women are the future of progress. Stop by Houston Museum of African American Culture on Saturday afternoon to hear the debate.Saturday, March 30, 2-4 p.m.Houston Museum-African American Culture, 4807 Caroline St.Free---