3 charity events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

From an event to raise money for the Re-education Project's summer and after-school programs to a Mardi Gras celebration to benefit local scholarships, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Re-Education Project presents Black Renaissance: A New Era of Excellence
First, The Re-educational Project is holding "Black Renaissance: A New Era of Exellence" on Friday at The Ensemble Theater. The event is the non-profit's first annual fundraising gala to raise money to support its summer and after-school programs for African American youth in the Houston area.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Ensemble Theater, 3535 Main St.
Admission: Free (Donation); $60 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rho Omicron Omega Presents: Lunch and a Movie "What Men Want"
Next, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is having lunch and attending the movie, "What Men Want" on Saturday at the Studio Movie Grill City Centre. A ticket includes popcorn, a drink and a choice of pizza, a cheesburger with fries, chicken tenders with fries or a grilled chicken salad, plus there will be door prizes. Proceeds from the event benefit local scholarships.
Click here to learn more about the movie.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Studio Movie Grill City Centre, 822 Town and Country Blvd.
Admission: Free (Scholarship Fund Donation); $35 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
OGZ Mardi Gras Fundraiser 2019
Lastly, the Zeta Phi Beta sorority is holding a Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday at Cafe 4212. A ticket includes a Cajun buffet, tunes from DJ Cool Breeze and a jazz band. All proceeds from the event benefit local scholarships.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Cafe 4212, 4212 Almeda Road.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets