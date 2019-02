3 charity events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

The Re-Education Project presents Black Renaissance: A New Era of Excellence

Looking to volunteer this weekend?From an event to raise money for the Re-education Project's summer and after-school programs to a Mardi Gras celebration to benefit local scholarships, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---First, The Re-educational Project is holding "Black Renaissance: A New Era of Exellence" on Friday at The Ensemble Theater. The event is the non-profit's first annual fundraising gala to raise money to support its summer and after-school programs for African American youth in the Houston area.Friday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9 p.m.The Ensemble Theater, 3535 Main St.Free (Donation); $60 (General Admission)Next, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is having lunch and attending the movie, "What Men Want" on Saturday at the Studio Movie Grill City Centre. A ticket includes popcorn, a drink and a choice of pizza, a cheesburger with fries, chicken tenders with fries or a grilled chicken salad, plus there will be door prizes. Proceeds from the event benefit local scholarships.Click here to learn more about the movie.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.Studio Movie Grill City Centre, 822 Town and Country Blvd.Free (Scholarship Fund Donation); $35 (General Admission)Lastly, the Zeta Phi Beta sorority is holding a Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday at Cafe 4212. A ticket includes a Cajun buffet, tunes from DJ Cool Breeze and a jazz band. All proceeds from the event benefit local scholarships.Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.Cafe 4212, 4212 Almeda Road.$30