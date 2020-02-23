Community & Events

1st Latina sculpture in Houston coming to East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first-ever sculpture of a Latina will soon be on display in Houston's East End.

The Zenteno Sculpture Project features Houston singer and songwriter Norma Zenteno.

The statue shows a bronze, life-sized figure of Zenteno sitting with her guitar on a bench with a barrio dog at her feet.

On Wednesday, the city of Houston presented a proclamation declaring the day "Norma Zenteno Day."

She died in 2013 from breast cancer complications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonstatuelatinasculpture
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands show up to support Bernie Sanders in Houston rally
Fans heckling Astros at spring opener get signs confiscated
A late season freeze is coming to Houston
The gender reveal that couldn't get any more Texas
Ninfa's unveils mural of H-Town celebs like Beyonce, JJ Watt
Cakes for woman's daughter bought by mother who lost her son
A look into Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum
Show More
Roof collapses after massive apartment fire
Woman on life support after shopping center shooting
XFL reporter shocked with player reactions in new in-game access
NICU nurse caring for baby also cared for father 33 years ago
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News