16-year-old rewarded for returning wallet with $700 inside

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- A North Carolina high school student has proven there are still children who are being taught the difference between right and wrong.Sheriff Ennis Wright paid a visit to Justice Cochrane's school after he turned in a wallet with $700 inside.Cochrane is smart, really smart. At 16 years old, the Westover High School student is already learning how to design software, build apps and computers. However, the situation he ran into last week didn't require a lot of calculation or book smarts, only heart."I walked up to the bus stop and found a wallet on the ground," said Cochrane.Inside the wallet was $700 in cold hard cash. Instead of turning it into a payday, he turned the wallet over to the school resource officer at Westover High School."I didn't want to take it because if I was that person, I wouldn't want to lose that much money," said CochraneOn Monday, Sheriff Wright pulled Cochrane out of class to congratulate him for doing the right thing."It could've been somebody's light bill, rent, medicine," said Sheriff Wright.Cochrane received a certificate and a commemorative coin for his good deed, but both he and the sheriff agree that the biggest reward was inspiration."I hope this inspires a lot of people," said Cochrane.