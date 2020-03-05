abc13 plus memorial

150 families receiving help from non-profit after Watson Grinding explosion

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Assistance Ministries or MAM is helping families recovering from the Watson Grinding explosion.

"At my age of 69, I lost everything," said Maria Val Porto De Sa. "I lost my whole house that I've been living in and paying for all these years."

Val Porto De Sa has been staying in a hotel while she waits for insurance money she hopes will arrive.

Her home is destroyed.

But now, she's getting a new temporary apartment, thanks to MAM.

The non-profit has already helped 150 families and distributed more than $180,000.

"We also provided a lot of support during Hurricane Harvey, and as traumatic as that event was, we only saw one person who was seeking free mental counseling from MAM," explained Matthew Cox, MAM's Senior VP of Programs. "In this event, we've already seen a dozen. I think what was different is the violence of the explosion, and it just shook people out of their beds."

"I try to avoid thinking about it," said Val Porto De Sa. "But it just comes to you all the time."

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonexplosioncharitydestroyed homesfamilyabc13 plusabc13 plus memorialnon profit
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Teen bringing awareness to autism with jewelry business
Lone Star hospitality on the menu at Taste of Texas
Teacher battling brain cancer swims to help others
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
More showers late this evening
Houston couple among ship that changed destination amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Astros giveaways include rings and throwback uniforms
Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Show More
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
60 dolphins found stranded along Texas coast
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
Teen bringing awareness to autism with jewelry business
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News