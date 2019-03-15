Community & Events

12 big bashes to go green this St. Patrick's Day weekend in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some things to do on St. Patrick's Day.

HOUSTON, Texas -- For those who don't know, St. Patrick's Day commemorates the official death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland, and the arrival of Christianity on the island - according to Wikipedia. It's also a day to celebrate the heritage and culture of Ireland.

So, how do we here in America celebrate? We wear green and drink heavily. Yeehaw!

In that tradition, here is a rundown of 12 events (which, with a couple exceptions, will all be on Sunday, March 17) where you can do that and, hopefully, have a ball. Let's be careful out there.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsst patricks dayholidayfun stuff
TOP STORIES
4 people arrested for illegal street racing in Harris County
Woman found dead at luxury apartment in Midtown
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Extra security at Houston mosques after New Zealand attacks
New Jersey dealership offering cars for $1 in weekend promotion
Woman shot 3 times while waiting at bus stop in N. Harris Co.
Kareem Hunt banned 8 games after video shows him kick woman
Show More
Texans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm signs with Cleveland
Collect them all! USPS to release 16 'Sesame Street' stamps
Budweiser Clydesdale ranch introduces first foal born in 2019
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Undertaker returns to Houston for autograph signing
More TOP STORIES News