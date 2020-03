"Vote For The Goat" theater show teaches kids about democracy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Children's Express Theatre puts on a show to educate our future leaders about the power of voting.Actors put on "Vote For The Goat" this week at Spring Branch-Memorial Library.The show introduces kids to the idea of democracy at a very young age."The reason that we're doing it is, we want to teach kids when they're really young that voting matters," said Tim Fried-Fiori with Children's Express Theatre. "Usually, they don't teach about voting until kids are in high school. By then, it's a harder lesson."