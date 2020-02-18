abc13 plus northeast

Live music venue still jamming after 68 years in northeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone from Kashmere Gardens knows about the Silver Slipper.

Even if you haven't been, your parents and grandparents probably have.

When ABC13 plus visited on a Monday morning, the fashion was popping, the drinks were flowing, and the owner, Curley Cormier, was playing tunes from behind the bar.

"My dad opened this place up in 1952," Cormier explained. "It was an ice cream parlor back then."

In the 1950s and 60s, Cormier's dad turned the Silver Slipper into a Zydeco destination.

It was just down the street from Houston's Frenchtown, and the biggest stars performed there.

But, when Cormier and his wife, Dorothy, took over, it became a blues club.

The owner still performs every Saturday night.

"I have rules and I enforce the rules. I believe in rules," Cormier explained. "Act nice. Do the right thing. Respect everybody."

"As long as he's breathing. It will not close," added Dorothy.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonlive musichistorymusicabc13 plusfamilyabc13 plus northeast
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS NORTHEAST
HCC automotive program at NE campus paving way for students
Daily meet-up at Shipley Do-Nuts bringing NE Houston closer
Get tasty burgers and po-boys from special Fifth Ward eatery
Free culinary classes available at the Houston Food Bank
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd HISD teacher charged with indecency with child in 2 weeks
Man and woman killed in apparent Clear Lake murder-suicide
Pole that impaled driver 'barely missed' man's heart, wife says
Massive wild hog killed in north Liberty County
Teacher in cheating scandal says she didn't do anything wrong
Over 20 degree temp drop with tonight's front
Lawmaker calls for vasectomies in retort to abortion ban
Show More
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it
Mother hopes to meet good Samaritans who helped daughter
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
More TOP STORIES News