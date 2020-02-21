Burt's Meat Market in Fifth Ward offers tasty Cajun food at great prices

The market has been open since 1946 and the ABC13+ series is taking you inside!
"Our gumbo beef tips, oh my God, (they are) to die for," said store manager Chasidi Lockett. "Our ribs (and) our boudin balls are to die for!"
The boudin is a popular dish from the eatery, and the secret behind its delicious flavor is one only the owner knows.
"It's a family recipe!" said Lockett. "I can't tell you!"
Burt's Meat Market has become a go-to spot in Fifth Ward, and it has customers lining up early in the morning.
Everything is made in house, with a lot of flavor and the secret ingredient.
"It's our fine cut beef tips smothered and slow cooked with love," explained Lockett.
ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.