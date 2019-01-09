COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Astros Golf Foundation's $13.5 million plan approved to renovate Memorial Park Golf Course

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-million dollar proposal to renovate the Memorial Park Golf Course has been approved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A multi-million dollar plan to renovate Memorial Park Golf Course so it can potentially host the Houston Open has gotten the green light to move forward.

Houston City Council approved the Astros Golf Foundation's proposal, which includes $13.5 million in private funding, for the renovations on Wednesday.

The renovations are also being funded by Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and supported by the Memorial Park Conservancy.

The proposal includes a commitment from the foundation to pay an annual tournament fee of $250,000 to the conservancy and $750,000 to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Golfers share mixed emotions as Houston City Council plans Memorial Park Golf Course renovations


The plan is to upgrade the park to the Professional Golf Association (PGA) standards.

The golf course's makeover is expected to be completed in time to begin hosting the Houston Open Golf Tournament there in 2020.

Plan developers plan to keep the fees the same for golfers once the course reopens.

The Houston Open was played at Memorial Park in 1947 before returning there from 1951 to 1963.

The tournament now takes place at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmemorial parkgolfPGAHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Astros' star, civil rights icon to lead unified MLK parade
Here's how you can celebrate Dia de los Reyes this weekend
GRAB YOUR SKATES: Ice skating sessions $5 in New Caney
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Show More
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
2-year-long Bissonnet construction nightmare nearly over
Mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop wants tougher laws
More News