WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Community & Events
Community Strong sponsored by HCC 5/3/20
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
abc13 presents
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS Trooper, deputy injured in Brazoria Co. house fire
Woman heard screaming for help in chilling video found safe
Father of fallen HPD officer recounts son's personality, life
Help coming to Amarillo as cases threaten meat supply
Texas woman puts masks on Christmas tree free for neighbors
5 more Houston-area malls reopen
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
How to prevent breakouts from your face mask
Man accused of putting dog leash on stepson charged again
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Man firing shots while walking down street arrested, police say
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News