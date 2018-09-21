Columbia HS student arrested with gun at football game

A Columbia High School student is in custody after he or she was allegedly caught with a handgun at a football game.Columbia-Brazoria ISD says the 10th grade student brought the weapon to a game against La Marque on Friday night.A tip to district police led officers to the student.The student, who is new to the district, will not be allowed to return to the Columbia High School campus, officials said.It was not immediately known what legal consequences the student might face.