86-year-old sailor, wife and neighbor rescued from stranded sailboat in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were rescued from a sailboat in Galveston after being stranded for seven hours.

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 86-year-old sailboat captain who is colorblind, his wife and a neighbor are all safe after being rescued from a boat on Galveston's East Beach Monday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live in Galveston at the scene of the rescue, where he talked to everyone about the ordeal.
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is in Galveston where three people were rescued from a sailboat.



Captain Andrew Green told ABC13 this all happened around 9 p.m. when he was trying to get his 32-foot sailboat into the port but ended up too close to the jetty, stranding everyone on board.

Green, his wife, and their neighbor were coming back from Port Arthur, but by the time they returned to Galveston, the sun had gone down, making it difficult to navigate in the water.

Green is colorblind but says he could see the markers and read their numbers. Somehow Green, his wife and the neighbor still found themselves on the wrong side of the markers and headed toward land.

"Next thing you know, we couldn't see the next red light, so we just kept going. Pretty soon, we found out that we were on the wrong side, but I don't know how that happened," Green said.

They were stuck in the boat for seven hours on some rocks.

EMBED More News Videos

A man's boat is still out in the water, waiting to be towed after the man, his wife and a neighbor were rescued early Monday.


The Coast Guard couldn't reach them because the water was too shallow, so the Galveston Beach Patrol came out and brought them safely to shore.

Green says he and his wife, who is also in her 80s, and the neighbor are all fine. The boat is still out in the water, needing to be towed.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentrescueGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News