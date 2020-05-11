Houston-area body shop surprises single mom of 3 with car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston collision center celebrated their first anniversary by giving a mom the ultimate surprise this Mother's Day.Over the weekend, the Miller brothers and their partner, Aru Nadesan of Pro Tech Collision, surprised a single mom with a car.The surprise came a week after the team decided to repaint and fully inspect a 2009 Nissan Extera to gift the lucky mom.Protech captured the emotional moment during a livestream on their Facebook live. Rosalia is a single mom of three small kids, whose youngest son, Matthew, was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. Matthew is now 2 years old and cancer free."It's been hard, but I'm so thankful," Rosalia said.Not only did Rosalia get a brand new car, but she also walked away with a free registration, free tires and alignment for one year and a gift bag.