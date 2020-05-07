Houston-area body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During these tough times, the Miller brothers and their partner, Aru Nadesan of Pro Tech Collision, want to put a smile on a single mother's face.
Celebrating their one year anniversary of their shop, the team decided to repaint and fully inspect a 2009 Nissan Extera to give a lucky mom.
"If we know you're going through a hard time right now, I can only imagine what a single mother would be going through," co-owner Robert Miller said. "With Mother's Day coming up, we put two-and-two together and be like 'You know what, we can be a big blessing to someone, just like we've been blessed."
Single mothers can email Info@protechcollision.net or you can find ProTech Collision Center on Facebook and explain why that special single mother deserves a car. The winner will be drawn on a Facebook live broadcast on Saturday, May 9.
