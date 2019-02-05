College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes

A college student in North Carolina caught a man in her apartment wearing her clothes.Two students at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro say items were disappearing and handprints were left behind on the bathroom wall."I've been having like pieces of clothes missing. Like shirts and pants," Maddie, a junior, said.Then, on Saturday, Maddie came face-to-face with a man in her closet, wearing her clothes. He has been identified as 30-year-old Andrew Swofford."I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet," Maddie said. "I'm like 'who's there?' And somebody answers me. He's like 'oh my name is Drew.' I open the door and he's in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes."Maddie called her boyfriend. As she waited for help, Maddie says she talked to Swofford to keep him distracted."He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like 'you're really pretty, can I give you a hug?'" she recalled. "But he never touched me."Swofford faces 14 felony charges, including larceny and identity theft. He appeared in court on Monday via video conference from the Guilford County Jail.Maddie and her roommate are still left wondering how he got in their apartment. They said their doors are always locked and they did not see any damage to them.