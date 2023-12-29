Katy's Jalen Milroe says former Texans coach Bill O'Brien suggested he change positions

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy Tompkins High School product Jalen Milroe, the University of Alabama's starting quarterback, can lead his team past Michigan in Monday's Rose Bowl, the Tide will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship inside NRG Stadium on Jan. 8. One of Milroe's doubters used to roam the sidelines of that same venue as Texans head coach.

On Thursday, Milroe revealed that Bill O'Brien, Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Milroe's first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, once suggested he should change positions. Before working with the Crimson Tide, O'Brien spent parts of seven seasons as Texans head coach.

"How would you feel if somebody told you you suck?" Milroe asked. "The biggest thing for me is to be true to myself and stay the same. Nothing changed about me. I had an opportunity, and I seized it. There's a bunch of positions I could have switched to, but look where I am now. So who gets the last laugh?"

Milroe has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions - but more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game winning streak. He also finished 6th in the Heisman Trophy voting this season.

