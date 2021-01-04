Sports

NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NCAA announced Monday that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue and the Horizon League will co-host the tournament and NCAA officials say most games will be played in Indianapolis. The NCAA also will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administratofs and officials.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianacollege basketballncaacoronavirusmarch madness
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner to get first dose of Moderna vaccine today
Fort Bend Co. Judge says COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive soon
Protesters call out Houston cafe over mask requirement
Help needed to find missing Houston woman
Houston's warming back up again, next cold front Wednesday
Mother of suspect identified as Midtown shooting victim
Houston couple injured in wild NYC rampage
Show More
Unvaccinated teacher's concern returning to in-person classes
Not every offer to get the COVID-19 vaccine is valid
Harris Co. Pct. 5 deputy constable involved in crash
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
1 killed in shooting possibly set up by 2 women, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News