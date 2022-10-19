2nd HBCU Roundball Classic coming to Houston in December

The event hosted by Coaches vs. Racism organization pits top D1 programs, HBCU's together for hoops and social awareness.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major basketball showcase, with goals bigger than hoops, is coming to Houston.

Hosted by the Coaches vs. Racism non-profit organization, the 2nd HBCU Roundball Classic will feature the University of Houston, Prairie View A &M University & Texas Tech University among the teams battling on the court to raise awareness about HBCU programs and equality.

The games will be on Dec. 13 and 17th at the Ferttita Center and the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse. (See the full schedule and teams at the bottom of this article).

The HBCU Roundball Classic is a first-of-its-kind series of events that brings Division I college basketball programs and top HBCU teams together for high-level competition, emotional fitness conversations, and highlights the often overlooked talent and contributions of HBCU programs.

"One of the ideas was to have a big city, a place like Houston be in the forefront of what our message is, and along with that there are so many different universities in the city it just felt like a great spot to land this year," Darryl Woods, the executive director of Coaches Vs. Racism, told ABC13.

The first event took place in Washington D.C.

"There are so many good things that come from it, but the main issue is equality and social awareness about some of the issues we have in our society," said Prairie View A &M coach Byron Smith. "Sometimes at our HBCU level, the accomplishments and impact get overlooked."

Watch the full conversation with Woods & Smith in the video above.

2ND "COACHES VS. RACISM HBCU ROUNDBALL CLASSIC" SCHEDULE:

University of Houston vs. North Carolina A &M @7:00pm CT on Tues, Dec 13 at the Ferttita Center

Prairie View A &M vs University of Montana @11:50am CT on Sat, Dec 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse

Texas Tech vs. Jackson State @3:00pm CT on Sat Dec 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse

For tickets & more information go to coachesvsracism.org