COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --A Colorado man is facing murder charges after his fiancee went missing on Thanksgiving, KOAA-TV reports.
The arrest of Patrick Frazee has shocked community members and those who know him.
Authorities say the announcement of Frazee's arrest marked a breakthrough in a weeks-long investigation.
Frazee's acquaintance, Clinton Cline says the arrest came as a surprise to him and that it doesn't seem like something Frazee would do.
"I was shocked and amazed when I heard this. And it just doesn't... It seems completely out of character," Cline said.
Cline is president of the Two Mile High Club, a group Frazee has worked with for the last six to seven years. He says Frazee came off as professional, dependable and a good father to the couple's 1-year-old daughter.
Cline wants to withhold judgment until the evidence in the murder is made public.
Frazee has been charged with first-degree murder and solicitation of murder.