death investigation

Homeless man found dead during Houston's winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeless man was found dead at an overpass in east Harris County on Monday as the city of Houston was hit with a frigid blast of winter weather.

According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 60-year-old man was found dead just before noon at I-10 East and Sheldon Road.



Though a formal cause of death has not been determined, the sheriff's office said he died "possibly of exposure."

"[A] cause of death will be determined by autopsy," read the tweet.



In a second tweet, the sheriff's office said members of its homeless outreach team offered to take the man to warming center before, but he "unfortunately declined."

The unusually icy emergency knocked out power for millions of Texans. Many have been hunkering down at various Houston shelters, but Mayor Sylvester Turner said other warming centers had to be shut down because those locations, too, lost power.

READ ALSO: Warming stations and shelters open throughout the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Before the doors opened Sunday afternoon, a long line of people waited in the cold to get in. GRB was one of several shelters in the Houston area over the weekend.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related topics:
harris countycoldsnow stormhoustonhomelesssnowweatherwinter weatherforecastdeath investigationfreeze
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Man opens fire into car in NW Houston, killing woman
Construction worker dies near Sunnyside in SE Houston
2 people found dead inside home in far western Galveston Co.
Billboard campaign seeks leads in murder from 25 years ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott promises power is being restored to some Texans
Winter storm is far from over
4 children hospitalized after grill used for warmth, Cy-Fair fire says
Prepare to be without power the rest of the day, CenterPoint says
Dad charges medical equipment for son at a Buc-ee's in Katy
30 families impacted by apartment fire in southwest Houston
Entergy customers face power outages across Montgomery County
Show More
Houstonians told to limit water use due to low pressure
No good answers today about power outages
These Houston-area businesses remain open during the storm
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to stay home during freeze
Cell phone companies update on weak service amid winter storm
More TOP STORIES News