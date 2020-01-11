Coast Guard searching for possible person in water near Galveston

GALVESTON. Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Galveston on Saturday morning.

Officials found an unmanned and adrift boat near the east side of Jones Bay at 2 a.m. Officials were unable to make contact with the owner of the boat.

A Coast Guard boat was launched to the scene.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 281-464-4854.
