GALVESTON. Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Galveston on Saturday morning.
Officials found an unmanned and adrift boat near the east side of Jones Bay at 2 a.m. Officials were unable to make contact with the owner of the boat.
A Coast Guard boat was launched to the scene.
Anyone with information should contact officials at 281-464-4854.
Coast Guard searching for possible person in water near Galveston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News