Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Texas City

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in Texas City.Officials say the 40-year-old boater reportedly fell from a 22-foot boat in Moses Lake around 8:30 p.m Friday night.Coast Guard says the man was on the boat with three other people.According to officials, the other three boaters noticed that the man was no longer on the boat and immediately called authorities.The missing boater was not wearing a life jacket, and it's not clear at what point the man fell off the boat.