Coast Guard rescues 58-year-old suffering from reported heart attack

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard responded to reports of a 58-year-old man who became sick inside an oil tanker near Galveston on Sunday morning.

Crews received a call from the captain of an oil tanker requesting the evacuation of a crewmember who was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

The Air Station Houston aircrew arrived on scene and transported the man to an emergency medical services personnel at an airport in Galveston.

The man was last reported in stable condition.
