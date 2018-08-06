Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsizing boat near Freeport, Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

4 rescued from sinking boat near Freeport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat capsized near Freeport, Texas, Sunday morning.

The owner of a 24-foot recreational vessel called the Coast Guard for help when his boat started taking on water about 10 miles southwest of Freeport.

The Coast Guard launched a boat crew out of Freeport and a helicopter crew from Houston to assist in the rescue.

The boat crew arrived on scene and safely got all four people off their boat just before it sank.

The boaters were taken back to shore with no medical concerns.

Now the owner of the sunken boat will have to arrange to have it salvaged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
coast guardboatingrescueFreeport
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
Show More
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Deputies looking for armed teen who held up lemonade stand
Cellphone store owner says stores robbed 5 times in last 45 days
Vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
More News