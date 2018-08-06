The Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat capsized near Freeport, Texas, Sunday morning.The owner of a 24-foot recreational vessel called the Coast Guard for help when his boat started taking on water about 10 miles southwest of Freeport.The Coast Guard launched a boat crew out of Freeport and a helicopter crew from Houston to assist in the rescue.The boat crew arrived on scene and safely got all four people off their boat just before it sank.The boaters were taken back to shore with no medical concerns.Now the owner of the sunken boat will have to arrange to have it salvaged.