Coast Guard says 2 adults and 1 child missing near Crystal Beach were found after running out of gas

Two adults and a child were reported missing at Crystal Beach.

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard has located the two adults and one child who were reported missing in Crystal Beach, Texas.

According to a release, watch-standers received a notification from family members that Ray and Tiffany Delacruz and a 3-year-old child are overdue after launching for a 20-minute excursion on a Kawasaki 900 Jet Ski.

A helicopter aircrew located the family stranded in East Galveston Bay after they ran out of gas.

The three individuals did not request medical assistance and were transported back to Stingaree Restaurant & Marina in Crystal Beach, Texas.
