Coast Guard ends search for person reported missing in water near Surfside Beach

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard has ended its search for a person reported missing in the water off Surfside Beach in Freeport.They say a concerned beachgoer told them two people on a grey pool float were struggling to make it back to shore.Brazoria County Sheriff's deputies were able to confirm with other beachgoers that only one person was reportedly seen using the float.A Coast Guard helicopter crew along with a small boat crew found a pool float matching the description of the initial report.The Coast Guard Air Station Houston and Station Freeport along with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the search.