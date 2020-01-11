Coast Guard ends search for possible person in water near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard ended its search Saturday for a possible person in the water near Galveston after Friday night's storms.

Officials found an unmanned and adrift boat near the east side of Jones Bay at 2 a.m.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard small-boat and helicopter crew to search.

The owner of the vessel contacted the Houston-Galveston watchstanders after he saw a notification on social media and confirmed that it was his vessel that had broken away during the storm.

"The Coast Guard treats cases of adrift vessels the same as a man overboard until we can be certain the owner or operator is accounted for," said Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Woods, an operations specialist at Sector Houston-Galveston.

"Registering your vessel through Texas Parks and Wildlife with accurate contact information is an important step in assisting the Coast Guard with identification. Additionally, ensuring your vessel is properly secured ahead of inclement weather is paramount to protecting yours, as well as others', life and property."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonwater rescuecoast guard
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in industrial accident at Houston packaging facility
Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake
Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport
At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana
Neighbors in "cancer cluster" upset about new construction
Remains of Galveston Marine identified 76 years later
Show More
Nest camera: Big Bear bald eagle lays first egg of 2020
Stormy night gives way to chilly weekend
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Carlos Correa raising money after earthquakes in Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News