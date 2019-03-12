Coach, wife electrocuted while installing new scoreboard at baseball field

A coach and his wife were killed at a baseball field in Florida.

BRISTOL, Florida -- Officials say a high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard at a Florida baseball field to replace one that had been destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Liberty County School Board member Kyle Peddle tells the Tallahassee Democrat that Coach Corey Crum and a few baseball players and parents were putting up the scoreboard Sunday afternoon. He says Crum was in "some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line."

Peddle, whose son is also on the team, says Crum's wife Shana came to her husband's aid and was also electrocuted. The couple's son Chase was also injured.

Liberty County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that team members were taken to the gym, where grief counselors were available.
