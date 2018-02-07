New charges against softball coach in The Woodlands accused of sex crimes against children

Juan Corona, known to kids as "Coach Manny," has been coaching softball for more than 25 years, the last 17 of which were in Montgomery County, according to authorities. He has coached and would give private lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League located off Pruitt Road.
After allegations of sex assault of a child came out, additional alleged victims have come forward. Authorities say a total of three victims have come forward, with one reporting assaults back to age 12 in 2002.
Corona's home in The Woodlands was searched, and investigators say they found photos and video to back up the victims' stories, including video of one sexual assault.
Corona currently faces seven charges. He's been charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual performance of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Anyone with information on this case or any other victims is asked to call the Montgomery County Constable Office Pct. 3 at 281-364-4211.
WATCH: Montgomery County law enforcement announce new charges for Juan "Coach Manny" Corona