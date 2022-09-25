Gunman wanted, man hospitalized after shooting at food truck in southwest Houston, police say

Investigators said a man was shot after an argument sparked when he approached a woman who was with the suspect waiting in line to get food.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times at a food truck in southwest Houston on Sunday morning, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of South Main Street at about 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.

Izaguirre said he was transported to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect and a woman were waiting in line at Clutch City Cluckers when the man approached the woman, upsetting her.

"You know something happened between that and it didn't go right. The suspect then went to his vehicle, came back with a handgun, and discharged his firearm," Izaguirre said.

Police said they found four casings at the scene and witnesses say the gunman opened fire about four to five times.

The suspect and the woman fled the scene in a white SUV, according to HPD.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s who was last seen a with a woman.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-837-0311

