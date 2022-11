Man on the run after firing shots outside Clutch Bar on Washington Avenue, police say

Two groups got into a fight behind the bar after closing time when a man started firing a gun, police say. He's now on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot in the leg when Houston police said someone started firing into a crowd outside of a bar on Washington Avenue.

Two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of Clutch Bar just after closing time Monday morning, police said.

A man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired randomly into the crowd.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but police did not release her condition.

Police said the suspect got away in a Jeep.