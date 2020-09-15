Shopping

These Houston-area malls, including the Galleria, closed on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you had planned to shop at some Houston-area malls on Thanksgiving Day, you'll have to wait.

Simon Property Group announced Monday that its shopping malls, which include the Houston Galleria, Katy Mills and Houston Premium Outlets, will not be open on the holiday so that employees can spend the time with their families.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon.

However, the malls will reopen on Black Friday, so you can definitely get your shopping fix then.

Simon joins a list of retailers planning to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

In July, Target announced its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving and that it would be rolling out holiday deals early.

Walmart and Sam's Club won't be open on the holiday either. As a way to thank workers for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart and Sam's Club gave them another round of cash bonuses.

The video above is from a previous, but related report about stores closing on Thanksgiving.
