Lawmakers debrief after walking Fort Hood grounds

A press conference was held by several elected officials after they visited Fort Hood this week following the recent tragic deaths that captured national attention.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and Congresswoman Jackie Speier, along with a delegation of six other representatives held the meeting Friday after families demanded the Army base be closed, specifically after the horrific murder of Vanessa Guillen.

According to officials, nearly 30 service men and women have died at the base in 2020 alone. There have been eight soldiers killed in accidents, six suicides, five homicides, and two related to illness. As of now, investigators said the cause of the six other deaths is undetermined.

The family of Vanessa Guillen is continuing the fight for justice. Vanessa's family, particularly her little sister, have become well known with legislatures in Washington D.C. as they work to have the IAmVanessaGuillen bill passed.

By passing the bill, soldiers who are struggling with sexual harassment will have a safe place to report it, and ultimately get the necessary help.

