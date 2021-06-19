East Houston residents find man's body after hearing gunshots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found early Saturday in an east Houston neighborhood after residents told police they heard gunfire.It happened in the 600 block of Fidelity Street in the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood around 5:15 a.m.Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area when they found the body of a man in his early 40s in a vacant parking lot, according to Houston police.It appears the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.There was no word on the victim's identity, and police didn't have a good description of possible suspects.