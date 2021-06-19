HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found early Saturday in an east Houston neighborhood after residents told police they heard gunfire.
It happened in the 600 block of Fidelity Street in the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood around 5:15 a.m.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area when they found the body of a man in his early 40s in a vacant parking lot, according to Houston police.
It appears the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.
There was no word on the victim's identity, and police didn't have a good description of possible suspects.
East Houston residents find man's body after hearing gunshots
FATAL SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News