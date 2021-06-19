fatal shooting

East Houston residents find man's body after hearing gunshots

EMBED <>More Videos

East Houston residents find man's body after hearing gunshots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found early Saturday in an east Houston neighborhood after residents told police they heard gunfire.

It happened in the 600 block of Fidelity Street in the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood around 5:15 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area when they found the body of a man in his early 40s in a vacant parking lot, according to Houston police.

It appears the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

There was no word on the victim's identity, and police didn't have a good description of possible suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violencehomicideman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
2 killed and 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News