Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Liberty County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a murder of a potential missing person after a body was discovered in Cleveland last month.

LCSO arrested 23-year-old Christopher Wayne Christy with capital murder and tampering with evidence charges in San Jacinto County.

Officials say this stemmed from an ongoing homicide investigation that began when the body was first found at Wells Cemetery Road on Oct. 30.

Authorities say they believe the body is that of reported missing person, David Ronald Yockov.

Officials say a mugshot is not available at this time amid the ongoing investigation.