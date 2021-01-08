kidnapping

Car stolen with toddler inside recovered in Kingwood

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Cleveland are investigating a kidnapping attempt in which a woman's vehicle was taken with her child inside.

It happened off of FM-321 on Friday afternoon. Police tell Eyewitness News a woman left her toddler inside her SUV and entered a child care facility in the area. She left the vehicle turned on, according to police.

That's when investigators said a suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove off.

Footage from above the scene taken by SkyEye13 showed a large police presence in what appeared to be a parking lot as the suspect was being arrested.

Police said the mother's vehicle was found in the Kingwood area near US-59 and Northpark. The mother and child were not injured, but received medical attention as a precaution, according to police.

Cleveland PD told ABC13 the suspect will likely be charged with aggravated kidnapping and felony theft.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more details become available.
