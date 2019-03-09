Clerk shot to death during gas station robbery in northwest Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A convenience store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the woman was shot inside the Shell gas station on Perry Road near FM-1960 just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Deputies searched the area for the shooter or shooters, but did not locate any suspects.

They presume the clerk was killed during an attempted robbery, but they are not clear if the killers got away with anything.
