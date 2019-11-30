Clerk shot during robbery in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the men who robbed a convenience store and shot the clerk around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Three men attempted to rob a convenience store at the intersection of Ley and East Houston.

At some point during the exchange, they fired several shots. The clerk was hit multiple times in the torso.

Police say the clerk is in stable condition. He's conscious and talking.

According to police, one of the suspects may have been injured in the robbery as well.

"Right now we are trying to develop a more detailed description on the suspects," said Lt. Christopher Bruce with HPD. "We've got officers down there at the hospital going to talk to the complainant a little more."

According to authorities, the store does have surveillance video.

