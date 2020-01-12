Clerk shot and killed during robbery at SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two men they say killed a convenience store employee Sunday morning.According to police, two men attempted to rob a convenience store on Bissonnet and Fondren just before 4 a.m. The store also has a payday advance business associated with it.Police say the clerk tried to fight back when the suspects got to the cash register and another employee attempted to help. During the struggle, the clerk was shot in the chest and killed.The suspects are on the run. Police described them as Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s.