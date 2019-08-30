Clerk shoots at would-be ATM thieves who smashed truck into store with customers inside in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A clerk opened fire on at least five men who used a stolen pickup truck to smash their way into a Valero in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the gas station on MLK and Belarbor.

Police say the clerk was in the back of the store when one of the men rammed the truck inside in an attempt to get to the ATM.

The clerk heard the commotion and fearing he was going to be hurt, ran out and opened fire, officials told ABC13.

Surveillance video shows the four other men around the side of the building. They all ran away.

Customers were inside the store at the time.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the men.
