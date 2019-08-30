Clerk shoots at would-be ATM thieves who smashed truck into store with customers inside in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A clerk opened fire on at least five men who used a stolen pickup truck to smash their way into a Valero in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the gas station on MLK and Belarbor.

Police say the clerk was in the back of the store when one of the men rammed the truck inside in an attempt to get to the ATM.

The clerk heard the commotion and fearing he was going to be hurt, ran out and opened fire, officials told ABC13.

Surveillance video shows the four other men around the side of the building. They all ran away.

Customers were inside the store at the time.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the men.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingsmash and grab
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Hurricane Dorian close to major hurricane strength
Show More
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before game
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
"I came down here to raise $10k worth of hell': Harvey victim
More TOP STORIES News