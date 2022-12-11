WATCH LIVE

Man detained after crashing into sedan near Hobby Airport, killing driver, police said

Sunday, December 11, 2022 11:15PM
The pickup driver attempted to pass a slow-moving car before slamming into the sedan, making a U-Turn at an intersection, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a sedan and a pickup truck that happened near Hobby Airport.

According to police, at around 12:15 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Clearwood Street in southeast Houston and attempted to pass another car that was driving slowly.

At the same time, a red sedan driving eastbound on Tavenor Lane attempted to make a U-turn near the intersection, police said.

That is when the truck slammed into the passenger side of the sedan. Both vehicles stopped a few yards away from the intersection.

The driver of the red sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it appeared the drivers were the only people in both cars.

The driver of the pickup truck was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

