pedestrian killed

Pedestrian killed on SE Houston street by truck with no headlights, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed on Houston street by truck with no headlights, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed along a southeast Houston road Saturday night and the vehicle that struck him may not have had its headlights on, police said.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 9200 block of Clearwood Drive near the Gulf Freeway.

The man was crossing the street when a white pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed struck him, according to Houston police.

Witnesses told officers the truck did not have headlights turned on before the crash.

The victim, described as an older man, died at the scene.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will determine if the driver involved faces charges related to the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Deputies say woman fighting with boyfriend was hit by 2 cars on I-45
2 killed in separate auto-pedestrian crashes
Man killed while walking on Sheldon Road in NE Harris County
Woman hit and killed by driver who may have been street racing
TOP STORIES
Bond set for former student charged in SW Houston school shooting
4 in custody after crash during Houston police chase
Shooter on the run after killing Dallas visitor at south side party
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
Weak front arrives today, amazing weather to follow
Harris Co. Pct. 7 deputy constable involved in Beltway feeder crash
Texans face Bills in first meeting since 2019 playoffs
Show More
Plane crash caught on video following Winnie Rice Festival parade
Man shot to death outside W. Houston nightclub, police say
HPD officer injured in SW Houston crash
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
More TOP STORIES News