A major meth bust in the Clear Lake area was sniffed out by a K9 deputy named "Storm."The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office said the drugs couldn't be hidden from the K9 during a traffic stop earlier this month.Storm found $200,000 worth of meth packed up in Tupperware containers.A woman was arrested in front of three children, who were in the vehicle at the time of the drug bust.